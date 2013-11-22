Preview: Pennsylvania at Iowa

Iowa has been rolling up the points during an undefeated start and seeks its fifth consecutive victory when the No. 25 Hawkeyes host Pennsylvania on Friday. The Hawkeyes are averaging 94.3 points and have topped 100 points in consecutive games against light competition in Maryland-Eastern Shore and Abilene Christian. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is a former Penn player and was part of three Ivy League title teams in the early 1980s.

The Quakers lost to Penn State 83-71 last Saturday and also fell to Temple by five points. Penn is forecasted to finish second in the Ivy League this season behind league power Harvard. Iowa has yet to be tested this season and finishes the month with three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (1-2): Guard Tony Hicks is averaging 18.3 points and 6-11 center Darien Nelson-Henry (18 points, 8.7 rebounds) is also off to a strong start. Guard Miles Cartwright (14.3 points) and forward Fran Dougherty (10) are also averaging in double digits as the Quakers have topped 70 points in each game. Penn has had trouble on defense – allowing an average of 78 points – and has been outrebounded by an average of 8.3 per game.

ABOUT IOWA (4-0): Guard Roy Devyn Marble needs six points and five assists to become the third player in school history with 1,200 career points, 350-plus rebounds and 300 assists and is coming off a stellar game in which he scored 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting against Abilene Christian. Marble is averaging 15 points and has been thriving as the team’s shooting guard. “Devyn was really mixing up his game both with threes, drives and pull-ups,” McCaffery said. “That is the reason we moved him back to the two spot – to get him all over the floor with the ball. That’s where he is at this best.”

TIP-INS

1. This is the first meeting between the schools since Dec. 29, 1978 when the Hawkeyes posted an 87-84 double-overtime victory at the Cabrillo Classic in San Diego.

2. Iowa freshman G Peter Jok is averaging 9.8 points and is the younger brother of Quakers senior G Dau Jok.

3. Hawkeyes F Aaron White is averaging a team-best 15.3 points and shooting 71 percent from the field and 85 percent from the line.

PREDICTION: Iowa 88, Penn 73