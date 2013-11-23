No. 25 Iowa 86, Pennsylvania 55: Jarrod Uthoff scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead the host Hawkeyes past the Quakers.

Roy Devyn Marble added 13 points and a career-best six steals and Mike Gesell tallied 10 points for Iowa (5-0). Uthoff was 6-of-7 from the field and hit all six of his free-throw attempts.

Darien Nelson-Henry scored 13 points and Tony Hicks added 10 for Pennsylvania (1-3). The Quakers committed 25 turnovers and went 3-of-23 from 3-point range.

The Hawkeyes trailed by a point 6 1/2 minutes into the contest before erupting on an 11-1 run for a 23-14 lead. Iowa boosted the lead to 48-27 at the break.

Penn cut its deficit to 53-40 on Nelson-Henry’s basket early in the second half before the Hawkeyes responded with an 11-4 burst to get the lead back to 20. The lead topped 30 for the first time when Anthony Clemmons drained a 3-pointer to make it 83-51 with less than 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawkeyes C Adam Woodbury grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. … The Quakers shot 36.2 percent from the field. … Iowa has topped 80 points in each of its five games.