Preview: Pennsylvania at Temple

With both Temple and Pennsylvania going through tough times on the court, a win in the Big 5 opener would allow the victor to forget about its struggles and provide bragging in the streets of Philadelphia. In a tradition that dates to 1955 and also includes city schools Villanova, LaSalle and Saint Joseph‘s, the Owls host the Quakers on Tuesday at Temple’s Liacouras Center. Temple lost 20 games for the first time in school history last season after winning between 21 and 29 games in the previous six, while Penn - once perennial contenders in the Ivy League - had eight wins in 2013-14 and won between six and 13 games in four of the last five years.The Owls are coming off a pair of losses in the Northwestern Mutual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic over the weekend as No. 2 Duke pulled away in the second half Friday in a 74-54 decision and Temple squandered a first-half lead in a 57-50 loss to UNLV on Saturday. Will Cummings scored 18 points but committed eight turnovers against the Blue Devils and added 21 points without a turnover against the Rebels. The Quakers are coming off an 83-77 loss Saturday to Lafayette when Tony Hicks scored 14 points, tied a school record with 13 assists, and tied his personal best of four steals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (0-3): The Quakers’ fall on hard times has alumni calling for the head of coach Jerome Allen, a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year who led the Quakers to three consecutive league titles in the early 1990s but is only 56-88 in his six years at the helm. Freshman Mike Auger, who had 18 points and nine rebounds against Lafayette, has been a bright spot while averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. Hicks (18.7 points, 5.7 assists) is the only player averaging in double figures for a team that is shooting just 29 percent from behind the 3-point arc on its average of almost 22 tries per game.

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-2): The Owls are continuing their representation for stingy defense, holding opponents to 38 percent shooting, but Temple is shooting only 32 percent from the field. Cummings is averaging 16.5 points while making 32.1 percent of his shots overall, but has missed 16-of-19 shots from beyond the arc and leads the team with 15 turnovers. Among players who have taken 50 shots, Cummings is one of only five players in the country who is shooting less than 33 percent.

TIP INS:

1. Temple leads the series 44-19 and has won seven in a row.

2. The Owls held off a furious late rally to beat Penn 78-73 last season as Cummings had 18 points and four assists for the Owls and Hicks dropped in 28 for the Quakers.3. Temple finished 2-2 in Big 5 play last season while Penn lost all four contests.

PREDICTION: Temple 55, Penn 42