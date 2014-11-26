Temple 76, Pennsylvania 67: Sophomore Mark Williams scored a career-high 24 points as the host Owls held off the stubborn Quakers in the Big 5 opener for each team.

Will Cummings added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Quenton DeCosey added 14 points for Temple (3-2), which has won eight straight in the series and leads 45-19 all-time.

Tony Hicks had 15 of his 17 points in the first half before fouling out for Penn (0-4), which finished 0-4 in the Big 5 last season. Matt Howard had 15 points and six rebounds, but the Quakers were hurt by 19 turnovers in dropping their fourth straight game to start the season after winning just eight times last season.

After Temple’s 11-point lead was whittled to one in the second half, Cummings got to the hoop for a bucket, Obi Enechionyia converted a thunderous dunk off a miss and Williams nailed a jumper to restore a seven-point lead while Hicks fouled out for Penn with 6 1/2 minutes left. The Quakers pulled within three, but a layup by Jaylen Bond and a follow by Williams pushed the lead back to 70-63 before Williams converted two more free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Josh Brown hit a 3-pointer and four free throws during a 14-3 run that provided the Owls a 44-33 first-half edge before hoops from Howard and Greg Louis got Penn within seven at the half. The Owls pushed the edge to 10 on a Cummings drive five minutes into the second half, but Penn made nine of its first 11 shots - four by Howard - to pull within 60-59.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hicks scored 28 points on 12-of-24 shooting in last year’s contest with three assists and three steals. … Williams surpassed his career high of 11 points with 13 in the first half. … The Quakers had one lead in the game at 18-17 and tied the game twice - both in the first half.

