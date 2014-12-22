Preview: Pennsylvania at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has run its offense at will for most of the season, but after posing a season low in points in Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech, the Commodores return home Monday to host Pennsylvania seeking more aggressiveness. “I don’t think we ran real good offense,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings told reporters after Saturday’s 65-60 defeat. “We didn’t play particularly well on either end of the floor.” Still, the Commodores are 7-3 for the second consecutive year thanks to an offense ranked 10th nationally in field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt is hitting 50.5 percent of its shots, paced by sophomore Damian Jones’ SEC-leading 58.4 percent. The Commodores feature a strong inside-outside attack with Jones down low and sharp-shooting freshman Riley LaChance providing the potential from 3-point range. They will attack a Quakers squad that has won three in a row since an 0-5 start but has not played since a 59-42 victory over Marist on Dec. 9.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (3-5): The Quakers are on their longest winning streak since 2011-12, holding opponents to 52.7 points per game in that stretch. Junior guard Tony Hicks paces Pennsylvania in scoring at 14.6 points (fifth in the Ivy League) and 3.8 assists (sixth in the league). Like the Commodores, the Quakers can shoot well, ranking second in the Ivy League and 84th nationally at 46.2 percent.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (7-3): LaChance posted consecutive games of 26 points before finishing with 10 on Saturday, but the freshman is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points while hitting 38.9 percent of his 3-point attempts. Jones is fifth in the SEC in scoring at 16.7 but was held to 12 points, his second-lowest output of the season. The Commodores are fifth in the SEC in scoring defense at 62.1 points and have limited opponents to less than 60 points four times.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores shot greater than 54 percent from the field in three of their previous four games before shooting 46.7 percent Saturday.

2. A Vanderbilt victory will give Stallings his 300th at the school; Stallings is 299-195 in his 16th season at Vanderbilt.

3. Pennsylvania’s seven newcomers – including six freshmen – have logged 41.5 percent of the Quakers’ minutes this season.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 69, Pennsylvania 56