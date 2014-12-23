(Updated: CHANGES ”second loss of the season“ to ”from a loss“ and ADDS ”fellow freshman“ in graph 2 ADDS ”plus“ in front of ”four“; CORRECTS Jones’ contribution and CHANGES time to ”3:13: in graph 4)

Vanderbilt 79, Pennsylvania 50: James Siakam and Damian Jones teamed up to dominate inside as the host Commodores won for the third time in four games.

Siakam finished with 17 points and eight rebounds while Jones added 15 points and six boards for Vanderbilt (8-3), which bounced back from a loss Saturday at Georgia Tech by shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Wade Baldwin IV added a career-high 16 points off the bench and fellow freshman Shelton Mitchell equaled career highs with seven assists and six rebounds.

Tony Hicks scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half for Pennsylvania (3-6), finishing 6-of-13 from the field. Matt Howard added 11 points, but the Quakers were outrebounded 39-24 and finished 7-of-13 from the free-throw line.

After Hicks’ 3-pointer with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half put the Quakers ahead 15-10, Vanderbilt scored 13 of the next 16 points over the next four-plus minutes, six of the final eight by Jones to push the Commodores out front 23-18. Riley LaChance hit a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 3:13 of the half as Vanderbilt used an 8-1 run to lead 40-29 at halftime.

The Commodores seized control by scoring 17 of the first 20 points of the second half. Siakam scored six points during the run, Mitchell added a dunk and a 3-pointer, and Baldwin’s basket with just under 13 minutes remaining pushed the Vanderbilt cushion to 57-32.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt went 18-of-25 from the free-throw line. … The Commodores, who shot 46.7 percent in their 65-60 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, have shot greater than 50 percent four times in their past six contests. … Siakam and Jones combined to score 24 points with eight rebounds in the first half.