Preview: Pennsylvania at Villanova

With its non-conference slate nearly complete, Villanova still has yet to experience a tight game down the stretch. The 17th-ranked Wildcats, who have had all 11 of their games decided by double figures, take aim at Big 5 rival Pennsylvania when the Quakers visit on Monday.

Villanova got off to a slow start against Delaware its last time out but recovered from an early 12-2 deficit to cruise to a 78-48 victory. The team’s leading scorer on the season, Josh Hart, registered another strong game with 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. However, Kris Jenkins - one of four double-digit scorers on the season for the Wildcats - sprained his knee in that contest and is listed as day-to-day. Penn is coming off a one-point overtime loss to city rival Drexel - its fifth setback in six games.

TV: 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (5-6): The Quakers defeated La Salle early in the season but fell to Temple 77-73 on Dec. 9 in their most recent Big 5 affair. Penn has four players averaging between 10.4 points and 13.3 points, although the team’s top rebounder (9.4), Darien Nelson-Henry, is also its top scorer. The 6-11 Nelson-Henry isn’t much of a 3-pointer shooter, but that’s a common theme with the Quakers, who shoot 28.4 percent from the arc and have only one player (Sam Jones - 35) with more than 13 makes on the season. ABOUT VILLANOVA (9-2): The Wildcats’ long-range shooting has failed to meet expectations this season, but a 13-of-35 effort against Delaware helped raise the team’s 3-point percentage for the season to 31.7 percent. Hart (39 percent) and Ryan Arcidiacono (37.7 percent) are the only two above-average shooters on the team, although Jenkins has attempted more than seven 3s a game despite shooting under 30 percent from the arc. Freshman guard Jalen Brunson is 8-of-16 from the 3-point line in the last three games after starting his career 8-of-33.

TIP-INS

1. Jones has made multiple 3-pointers in 10 of the Quakers’ 11 games this year.

2. Penn has not defeated Villanova since 2002.

3. Brunson has shot at least 50 percent from the field in three straight games after doing so once in his previous seven outings.

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, Pennsylvania 52