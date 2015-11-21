Preview: Pennsylvania at Washington

Freshman forward Marquese Chriss is showing signs of being the standout player Washington needs as the Huskies enter Saturday’s contest against visiting Pennsylvania. Chriss is averaging 20.5 points through two games and exploded for 29 points and 10 rebounds in Washington’s 100-67 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Coach Lorenzo Romar revamped the roster with seven freshmen and Chriss is displaying he’s one of the young players ready for a prime-time role. Chriss was 11-of-18 shooting against the Mountaineers and was able to control the interior with six offensive rebounds as well as scoring off set plays. Penn defeated Delaware State 60-54 on Tuesday and is 3-0 for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign. “It’s good for this team because they’ve been through so much the last couple of years,” first-year coach Steve Donahue said of a program that has won fewer than 10 games in each of the past three seasons. “They can say, ‘Hey we’ve done something at Penn that they haven’t done in over 30 years.’ It makes them feel good and they should feel good.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT PENN (3-0): Sophomore forward Sam Jones started the season with three straight double-digit outings and is averaging 18 points and five rebounds. Jones has already made 12 3-pointers after knocking down a team-best 51 last season. Senior center Darien Nelson-Henry is averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and junior guard Matt Howard is averaging 10.3 points.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2-0): Senior guard Andrew Andrews is averaging 21.5 points and shot a much better percentage in the second game of back-to-back 20-point outings. Andrews was 4-of-15 shooting while scoring 23 points in the season-opening victory against Texas but was 5-of-6 from the field while tallying 20 against Mount St. Mary‘s. Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Mountaineers and is averaging 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and five assists.

TIP-INS

1. Washington’s point total against Mount St. Mary’s was its highest since a 109-77 victory over California on Feb. 10, 2011.

2. The Quakers are shooting just 28.9 percent from 3-point range, including a woeful 3-for-23 effort against Delaware State.

3. The Huskies posted a 60-29 rebounding edge against Mount St. Mary‘s, including 19 on the offensive boards.

PREDICTION: Washington 72, Penn 65