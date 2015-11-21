FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 104, Pennsylvania 67
#US College Basketball
November 21, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

Washington 104, Pennsylvania 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 104, Pennsylvania 67

Washington’s defense and balanced scoring, led by a team-high 22 points from guard Dejounte Murray, was too much for Pennsylvania in the Huskies’ 104-67 victory on Saturday in Seattle.

The Huskies (3-0) were never threatened after taking a 16-0 lead with 16:20 left in the first half. Murray and guard Andrew Andrews each accounted for seven points in that early run.

The Quakers (2-1), led by 13 points from guard Darien Nelson-Henry, shot 32.8 percent from the field and were 6 for 28 from 3-point range.

The Huskies had three players in double-figure scoring other than Murray and Andrews (16 points) - forwards Marquese Chriss (15) and Noah Dickerson (13), and guard David Crisp (14).

Washington also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Quakers 50-39. Dickerson had seven rebounds to pace the Huskies while Chriss and forward Matisse Thybulle each had six.

The Huskies shot 51.3 percent from the field as Chriss made 7 of 10 and Dickerson was 6 for 9. Murray and Andrews combined to shoot 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

