Preview: Pepperdine at Gonzaga

Seeing Pepperdine on the schedule has meant victory for No. 24 Gonzaga every time over the last 12 years. The Bulldogs look to defeat the Waves for the 26th consecutive time dating back to Jan. 18, 2002 when Pepperdine visits on Thursday. Gonzaga rolled to a 70-53 road victory over Pepperdine last month behind 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting from Sam Dower and is looking to rebound from Saturday’s 60-54 nonconference loss to Memphis.

Despite their longstanding problems with Gonzaga, the Waves are a vastly improved club and nearly stunned Saint Mary’s on Saturday before falling 69-67 in overtime. The Bulldogs have a 2 1/2-game lead over Brigham Young in the West Coast Conference and have won seven straight conference games since losing to Portland on Jan. 9. Gonzaga shoots 40.8 percent from 3-point range but was just 2-of-16 from behind the arc in the loss to Memphis.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (14-11, 7-6 WCC): The combo of forwards Stacy Davis (14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds) and Brendan Lane (14.1, 7.7) has keyed a better-than-expected season for the Waves. Davis has eight 20-point performances along with five double-doubles and can even step out and hit a 3-pointer (40.5 percent success rate), while Lane is shooting 56.9 percent from the field and has a conference-leading 63 blocked shots. Point guard Jeremy Major (10.2 points, 4.4 assists) and guard Malcolm Brooks (9.8 points) also are solid contributors.

ABOUT GONZAGA (21-4, 11-1): Guard Kevin Pangos averages a team-best 15 points but is mired in a deep shooting slump. Pangos is 7-of-33 over the last four games and has failed to reach double digits in three of the contests while averaging 8.3 points during the stretch. He is averaging just 10.1 points over the last seven games, with a 24-point effort against BYU on Jan. 25 representing the only time he has topped 13 during the stretch.

TIP-INS

1. The Waves have lost 15 straight road games against Gonzaga.

2. Dower ranks second on the Bulldogs in scoring (14.7) and has reached double digits in 10 consecutive contests.

3. Pepperdine’s seven WCC wins are its most since posting nine conference victories in the 2003-04 campaign, when Paul Westphal was the coach.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 84, Pepperdine 73