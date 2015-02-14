Preview: Pepperdine at Gonzaga

Kentucky’s undefeated record and Gonzaga’s location in the Northwest might be causing the Bulldogs to be a bit overlooked in the conversation for best team in the country. No. 2 Gonzaga will try to keep building its resume when it hosts Pepperdine on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 18 straight games and are making easy work of the West Coast Conference while coming off an 80-51 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Kentucky transfer Kyle Wiltjer is a big reason for Gonzaga’s success and has posted back-to-back double-doubles while going over 20 points in three straight. Wiltjer went for 24 points in the Bulldogs’ closest call in WCC play, putting up 19 in the second half as they held on for a 78-76 win at Pepperdine. The Waves are having trouble finding that same sort of scoring punch of late and failed to reach 53 points while dropping its last two games to San Diego and Portland.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3, TWC SportsNet, ROOT

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (15-10, 8-6 WCC): The Waves capped a three-game winning streak with an 80-74 win over BYU on Feb. 5 but never got going against San Diego last weekend and were run over in the second half at Portland on Thursday. Jett Raines, who scored a career-high 22 points in the narrow loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 15, scored three points on 1-of-9 shooting Thursday to snap a five-game string of double-figure outputs. The most consistent performer for Pepperdine is forward Stacy Davis, who posted his second double-double in four games on Thursday and leads the team in scoring and rebounding.

ABOUT GONZAGA (25-1, 13-0): The Bulldogs’ lone setback came at Arizona on Dec. 6 and they are well on their way to another conference title. Gonzaga opened up a 20-0 lead and was ahead 44-15 before taking its foot off the gas in Thursday’s triumph over Loyola Marymount and has taken eight in a row by double figures since sneaking past the Waves. Freshman forward Domantas Sabonis went 9-of-9 from the field while grabbing 12 rebounds at Pepperdine and is averaging 9.7 boards over the last 11 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Pepperdine needs one more victory to clinch its first winning season 2005.

2. Gonzaga has taken 27 straight from the Waves, and 16 in a row at home.

3. Bulldogs G Byron Wesley is 16-of-24 from the field over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 76, Pepperdine 59