Preview: Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

All eyes are on Kyle Wiltjer as top-seeded Gonzaga tries for its 29th consecutive victory over fourth-seeded Pepperdine when the teams meet in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals Monday in Las Vegas. The 6-10 junior forward, who averages a team-best 16.6 points and contributes 5.8 rebounds, fell awkwardly and suffered an apparent hip injury late in Saturday’s 81-72 victory over San Francisco and was to be re-evaluated Sunday before a decision was to be made on his status. “He’s really, really sore,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few told reporters. “He went back in the tunnel and tried to run but didn’t feel right so he didn’t go back in.”

It appears Gonzaga, ranked seventh in the USA Today Coaches Poll, is more than capable of reaching its 18th straight WCC final without Wiltjer, but received a pair of stern tests from the Waves during the regular season while winning by a combined 10 points. Pepperdine, which hasn’t defeated the Bulldogs since 2002, reached the WCC semifinals for the first time since 2004 with a 50-47 victory over San Diego on Saturday after trailing by as many as eight early in the second half. The Waves are led by junior Stacy Davis, who scored 19 against San Diego and averages team bests of 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (18-12): The Waves do not possess Gonzaga’s firepower - averaging 63.8 points and converting 42.7 percent from the field, but make up for it with a defense that yields 61 points and holds opponents to 40.7 percent shooting. Complementing Davis is junior forward Jett Raines, who averages 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds but recorded only four points and three boards in 23 minutes against San Diego. Davis, a 6-6, 245-pound forward, averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds against the Bulldogs this season while converting 11-of-19 from the field and making 12-of-15 at the free-throw line.

ABOUT GONZAGA (30-2): The Bulldogs lead the nation in field-goal percentage at 52.4 percent with two big men - 6-10 freshman Domantas Sabonis (.680) and 7-1 junior Przemek Karnowski (.611) - leading the way. Karnowski (10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds) scored a career-high 24 on Saturday while Wiltjer recorded 13 of his 19 in the second half against San Francisco before departing with 5:10 remaining. Senior guard Kevin Pangos, the WCC Player of the Year, averages 11.6 points and a team-high five assists after recording 10 and five to go along with three steals against San Francisco.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has six players averaging at least 8.1 points including Sabonis (9.6), who also averages a team-most seven rebounds.

2. The Bulldogs are 45-15 in the WCC tournament, winning 12 titles in the last 17 seasons and 13 overall.

3. The winner meets BYU or Portland in Tuesday’s final.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 78, Pepperdine 63