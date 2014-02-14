No. 24 Gonzaga 83, Pepperdine 68: Kevin Pangos and David Stockton scored 18 points apiece as the host Bulldogs defeated the Waves for the 26th consecutive time.

Przemek Karnowski added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Pangos made four 3-pointers for Gonzaga (22-4, 12-1 West Coast Conference). Gary Bell Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 71-2 against conference opponents since moving into the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2004.

Stacy Davis scored 14 points and Brendan Lane and Nikolas Skouen added 12 apiece for Pepperdine (14-12, 7-7). Malcolm Brooks tallied 11 for the Waves, who last defeated the Bulldogs on Jan. 18, 2002.

Pepperdine trailed by 14 three minutes into the second half before using a 14-4 spurt to pull within 54-50 with 12:39 to play. The margin was still four two minutes later before Gonzaga scored 11 of the next 13 points to pull away.

Gonzaga led by as many as 11 in the first half before settling for a 42-34 lead at the break. The Bulldogs increased the lead to 50-36 early in the second half on two free throws by Bell.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga has won 16 consecutive home meetings against Pepperdine. … The Waves were just 3-of-17 from 3-point range while the Bulldogs went 10-of-24. … Karnowski also contributed seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.