Pangos leads Gonzaga past stingy Pepperdine

SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest home winning streak in NCAA Division I men’s basketball is alive and well, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs received a rare challenge at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday night.

The third-ranked Bulldogs struggled early against Pepperdine and trailed most of the first half before a quick start in the second half propelled Gonzaga to a 56-48 triumph in the West Coast Conference.

“This was a tough one,” coach Mark Few said after Gonzaga’s 19th consecutive victory. “It was the least-possessions game we’ve played all year. Pepperdine controlled the tempo.”

True, but standout point guard Kevin Pangos often controlled the game after Gonzaga (26-1, 14-0 WCC) struggled out of the gate. Pangos sank four of six shots from 3-point range and scored a game-high 19 points.

“Kevin is a great leader,” backcourt partner Byron Wesley said. “He’s someone I really look up to. Just the way he plays the game; he’s always so calm. When we feel a little pressure or get rattled, we definitely look for Kevin. He usually calms everyone down.”

Gonzaga’s home winning streak is the nation’s longest at 40 games, and the Zags had been winning home games by an average of 30.5 points this season. GU came into the game with a 27-game win streak over Pepperdine.

Still, the sellout crowd of 6,000 was mumbling nervously when the Bulldogs missed seven of their first eight field-goal tries. Gonzaga trailed 10-4 before Pangos sank GU’s first field goal after seven minutes of play.

Pangos and Wesley said the Bulldogs weren’t overly concerned about the slow start.

“I wouldn’t say ‘nervous’,” Pangos said. “It’s a different feeling, of course, when things aren’t going right.”

“We have a lot of veterans on this team,” Wesley said. “We just stay together and stay focused.”

It all starts with Pangos, a four-year starter.

“He’s just a great shooter and a great playmaker,” Pepperdine swingman Lamond Murray Jr. said.

“The praise he gets is well deserved,” Wilson said.

The Bulldogs trailed most of the first half, forged a 30-30 tie at the break, then outscored Pepperdine 18-5 to open the second half. Gonzaga couldn’t hit shots at the start of the first half; Pepperdine couldn’t hit shots at the start of the second half.

“They played harder defense (in the second half),” Murray said.

“They were just more aggressive than us,” Wilson said. “They pounded the ball inside. They forced us to foul.”

The point totals were season lows for both teams, and both teams shot approximately 42 percent from the field. Pepperdine was doomed by 27.8 percent shooting in the second half, but Wilson said his young team wasn’t intimidated by the raucous crowd. The Waves lost 78-76 at home to Gonzaga on Jan. 15.

“We tell our guys, ‘The crowd can’t come on the floor. They can’t change the game,'” Wilson said.

Forward Stacy Davis led Pepperdine (15-11, 8-7) with 13 points. Murray added 11. Guard Jeremy Major went 3 for 16 from the field for six points. The Waves missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts, including seven by Major.

Gonzaga forwards Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Few and Pangos praised Wesley for his strong defensive play, and Wesley also contributed eight points and three steals.

NOTES: Gonzaga hopes to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history. The Bulldogs were ranked and seeded No. 1 for the only time in school history in 2012-13, when they went 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament. ... Gonzaga coach Mark Few has won 23 or more games all 15 full seasons he has coached Gonzaga, but he’s never made it past the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tourney. The Bulldogs have advanced to the Sweet 16 four times since making their lone Elite Eight appearance in 1999 under current Long Beach State coach Dan Monson. Few was an assistant coach at Gonzaga for 10 years before he was promoted when Monson left for Minnesota after the 1998-99 season. ... Pepperdine entered Saturday’s game on a two-game losing streak, but had given Gonzaga a scare in the team’s first meeting this season, a 78-76 Gonzaga win on the Waves’ home floor.