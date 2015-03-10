EditorsNote: updates fifth graf with WCC final opponent

Gonzaga cruises into WCC final

LAS VEGAS -- Here in this gambling mecca, dreams are realized and dreams are shattered on a nightly basis.

On Monday night, Gonzaga’s veteran basketball team effectively told the young Pepperdine Waves: Keep dreamin’.

The senior-less Waves, who lost close games with Gonzaga in both regular-season meetings, scored the first basket of the second half to forge a 35-35 tie. The Bulldogs responded by sinking 13 of 17 shots in the first 9 1/2 minutes of the half during a dazzling 30-8 run that spurred Gonzaga’s 79-61 victory in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.

“That was easily the most fun we’ve had in a game this year,” Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley said after scoring a season-high 25 points in the rout.

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs (31-2) will play in the tournament title game for the 18th consecutive year Tuesday, facing second-seeded BYU (25-8). The Cougars posted an 84-70 win over Portland in Monday’s second semifinal.

Pepperdine (18-13) came into the game ranked second in the WCC behind Gonzaga in points allowed and field-goal percentage defense. The Waves hung with Gonzaga during a free-flowing first half, but Pepperdine was no match when an improved Bulldogs defensive effort in the second half ignited the offense.

“I think it started at the defensive end,” Wesley said. “We weren’t really getting stops in the first half. We came out in the second half and we really locked up defensively.”

Forward Kyle Wiltjer, Gonzaga’s leading scorer, recorded 17 points and nine rebounds while playing 31 minutes. Wiltjer was forced to leave Gonzaga’s previous game, a Saturday win over San Francisco, with a hip injury.

“He showed a lot of courage tonight,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Wesley, who transferred to Gonzaga for his senior season after leading the University of Southern California in scoring and rebounding last year, played aggressively at both ends of the floor from the outset. He tied his career high with four steals and sank 10 of 13 shots.

“He was feelin’ it tonight,” Gonzaga point guard Kevin Pangos.

Pangos isn’t “feelin’ it” lately with his shot. However, the WCC Player of the Year produced six points, six assists and two steals on the night despite foul trouble that limited his first-half playing time.

The Bulldogs, first in the nation coming into Monday play with 52.4 percent shooting from the field, shot 52.5 percent for the game and 57.6 percent in the second half. The Bulldogs sank eight of 17 shots from 3-point range (47.1 percent) against a Pepperdine team that led the nation in 3-point defense through Sunday at 25.6 percent.

“Gonzaga is a great team,” forward Stacy Davis said after leading Pepperdine with 15 points and seven rebounds. “They are very balanced.”

Pepperdine coach Marty Wilson added, “Gonzaga has done a great job in recruiting and has laid down the blueprint for everyone in the league to look at.”

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski sank six of seven shots and scored 13 points.

Guard Jeremy Major scored 12 points for the Waves, who lost to Gonzaga for the 29th consecutive time since 2002.

Gonzaga led 35-33 at the half. There were eight lead changes and three ties in the half, when both teams shot the ball well.

The Bulldogs hurt themselves by sinking just seven of 14 free throws in the opening half. Gonzaga finished 9-for-19 at the line (47.4 percent), with Wesley going 3-for-8.

NOTES: A win Tuesday would enable Gonzaga to tie the single-season school record of 32 victories, set in 2012-13. ... Gonzaga’s Kyle Wiltjer was selected Monday as one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s best power forward. Last week, Gonzaga’s Kevin Pangos was chosen one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard. ... Pepperdine broadcaster Al Epstein called his 907th consecutive Waves game. Epstein said he missed only two games in 30 years with the Waves, and those two were due to a work conflict his first year on the job. ... The Waves had not played in the WCC tournament semifinals since 2004.