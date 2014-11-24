Preview: Pepperdine at Iowa

Fresh off a rough 0-2 visit tothe 2K Classic in New York, Iowa returns home hoping to get back onthe winning track when it hosts Pepperdine on Monday. The Hawkeyestook on two ranked teams in Texas and Syracuse, and fell to theOrange by just three, so there were some positives to build on fromthe trip. The Waves are looking to start 4-0 for the first time since1998-99 but won’t have it easy taking on the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.Forwards Stacy Davis and JettRaines have been a solid 1-2 punch for Pepperdine, averaging 17.7 and15 points per game, respectively, as well as giving the Wavesstrength on the boards with their combined average of 16.4 rebounds.Both teams have been playing solid defense, holding opponents under63 points a contest. And neither team is going to want to give aninch on the boards, where each is outrebounding opponents by at least seven per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (3-0): Comingoff a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 3.9 points and 2.2rebounds, Raines wasn’t expected to make a great leap thisseason for the Waves. But through three games, Raines already has thefirst double-double of his career and set a career high inPepperdine’s last outing with 21 points. The junior forward has beena pleasant surprise, adding to a balanced offense that has the Waveslooking like a contender for the postseason.

ABOUT IOWA (2-2): Taking onSyracuse in Madison Square Garden isn’t an easy task, so the Hawkeyes took some consolation coming awaywith a three-point loss to the Orange on Saturday night, though they knew they missed a golden opportunity.Down 15 in the second half, Iowa rallied to be down one in the finalminute, but couldn’t quite get over the hump. “It’s a tough one tolose because the guys fought so hard,” Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff said.“We came back from a 15-point deficit with 12 minutes to go, had achance to win, but we just came up short.”

1. F Aaron White currently leadsIowa in both scoring (16.8) and rebounding (8.8). The lastplayer to lead the Hawkeyes in both categories was Greg Brunner in2006-07.

2. Pepperdine has won threestraight games by 15 or more points for the first time since February1994.

3. Iowa has won 26 straightnonconference home games, a streak that dates to November 2011.

PREDICTION: Iowa 71, Pepperdine66