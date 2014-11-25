Iowa 72, Pepperdine 61: AaronWhite scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead a balancedHawkeyes attack in a home win over the Waves.Mike Gesell was 3-for-3 from3-point range, scoring 15 points and adding three assists and threesteals for Iowa (3-2), which also got 15 points and seven rebounds fromJarrod Uthoff. The Hawkeyes struggled with their shooting at times,but were helped by forcing 19 Pepperdine turnovers.

Shawn Olden led the Waves (3-1)with 17 points, while Stacy Davis added 13 points and nine boards.Jett Raines added eight points and 10 rebounds for Pepperdine, whichshot 37.3 percent from the field.

Iowa jumped out to a quick lead,going up 7-2 on Gesell’s 3-pointer less than four minutes into thecontest, but though it never took the lead, Pepperdine would not goaway. The Hawkeyes increased their advantage to 10 with 5:42 to playon another Gesell 3, but the Waves scored six straight and trailed byjust five at the break.

The lead was four when Iowa wenton a 13-3 run to open up a 14-point advantage on Uthoff’s jumper with12:32 to go. The Waves cut the lead to five with under seven minutes left, but Iowa had too much offense and was neverseriously threatened the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pepperdine wastrying to go 4-0 for the first time since 1998-99. … Iowa has nowwon 27 straight non-conference home games, a streak that dates backto November 2011. … The two teams tied in the board battle, 39-39,after each squad had come into the game with rebound margins of sevenor more.