Preview: Pepperdine at UCLA

The season hasn’t started the way many envisioned for UCLA, and the competition will only get tougher when the Bruins host Pepperdine on Thursday night. UCLA suffered a shocking overtime loss in its season opener last week against Monmouth, then had to scramble Sunday night to beat Cal Poly by five points after blowing another double-digit lead late in regulation.

Thomas Welsh and Tony Parker have been the lone bright spots for the Bruins thus far. Welsh, a 7-foot sophomore, scored a career-high 22 points in the 88-83 win against Cal Poly and produced 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Monmouth. Parker has reached double-digits in points and rebounds in both games, including a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with 19 points against Monmouth. Pepperdine is the only team in the West Coast Conference to return all five starters from last season, led by senior small forward Stacy Davis, who averaged team highs of 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds as a junior.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (1-1): Lamond Murray Jr. isn’t one of the returning starters for the Waves but might be the most familiar name to UCLA. He’s the son of Lamond Murray, who starred at California and then played 11 seasons in the NBA, and the cousin of Tracy Murray, who averaged 18.3 points over three seasons for the Bruins, played 12 years in the NBA and is now the shooting coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray Jr. scored a career-high 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting in a 91-49 victory Monday night against San Diego Christian.

ABOUT UCLA (1-1): Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton and Aaron Holiday all struggled badly in the loss to Monmouth, but the three starting guards played somewhat better against Cal Poly. Alford shot 5-for-17 against Monmouth, then improved to 5-of-9 against Cal Poly with 18 points, eight assists and four turnovers, Hamilton is 4-for-18 on the season and Holiday is 7-for-23. Hamilton and Holiday are also a combined 1-for-14 from 3-point range, and long-distance looks won’t come any easier as Pepperdine’s first two opponents this season were a combined 2-for-36 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The announced crowd for the UCLA-Cal Poly game was 6,595, less than half the capacity at the 13,800-seat Pauley Pavilion.

2. UCLA is scheduled to fly to Maui on Friday to take part in the Maui Invitational that runs from Nov. 23-25.

3. Pepperdine set a school record and ranked second in the nation last season in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 27 percent.

PREDICTION: Pepperdine 80, UCLA 76