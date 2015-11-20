UCLA 81, Pepperdine 67

Junior guard Bryce Alford scored 19 points and senior forward Tony Parker recorded a double-double to lead UCLA to an 81-67 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Alford led five players who scored in double figures for the Bruins (2-1). Parker had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 16 points.

Junior guard Lamond Murray Jr. scored a game-high 22 points for Pepperdine (1-2). Freshman forward Kameron Edwards came off the bench to post 10 points and nine rebounds.

UCLA outscored Pepperdine 22-7 over the first 6:48 to build a big early lead. The Waves later mounted an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 10, but the Bruins withstood the charge and took a 48-34 lead at halftime.

The Bruins went up by 19 early in the second half on a jumper by Alford with 15:51 to play. They led by as many as 20 before the Waves battled back with another 8-0 run. The Waves pulled within 12 on a couple of occasions, but they couldn’t get any closer.

UCLA shot 50 percent from the field while holding Pepperdine to 38 percent. The Bruins outrebounded the Waves 43-35.