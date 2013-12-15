Preview: Pepperdine at Washington State

Washington State will play its first home game in three weeks Sunday, hosting a Pepperdine team that’s off to a 3-0 start on the road. The Waves haven’t won their first four road games since 1988-89, but they’ll give it a try against the Cougars, who they beat in overtime last season in Malibu, Calif. The player to stop for Washington State is shooting guard DaVonte Lacy, who is averaging 21.4 points, up from 10.5 last season, and shooting lights out across the board as well.

Lacy scored 15 points against the Waves as a freshman two years ago, then was held to eight in last season’s meeting. His lowest-scoring game this season is 14 and that came last month against No. 16 Gonzaga, when he also took a season-low eight field-goal attempts. An improved player to watch for Pepperdine is 6-6 sophomore forward Stacy Davis, who has scored at least 20 points five times this season after reaching that mark just once as a freshman.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (6-4): Brendan Lane spent three seasons at UCLA where he started eight games and averaged 2.2 points in 11.4 minutes. The 6-9 forward graduated with a degree in economics in just three years, transferred to Pepperdine and then used his redshirt last season before taking the floor this fall for his final year of eligibility. He has been a welcome addition to the Waves, averaging 15 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29.7 minutes and could end up as Pepperdine’s second straight West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-4): Royce Woolridge is the only other member of the Cougars averaging double figures in scoring and just barely, as his 13-point effort in Saturday’s win at Idaho bumped his scoring average to 10. Woolridge was the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter last season at 38.1 percent but is taking a lot fewer attempts this fall and his percentage has plummeted to 15.4. Part of the cause for the drop in attempts can be attributed to Lacy, who is averaging 13.6 shots this season after attempting 7.9 a year ago.

TIP-INS

1. Since making a jumper against Butler on Nov. 28, Washington State freshman G Ike Iroegbu has missed 16 of his last 19 field-goal attempts.

2. The Cougars rank last in the Pac-12 and 275th in the country at 11.4 assists.

3. Davis was just the second Pepperdine player in 31 years to score at least 20 points in each of the first four games of a season.

PREDICTION: Washington State 76, Pepperdine 66