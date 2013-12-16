Washington State 78, Pepperdine 61: Royce Woolridge scored a season-best 20 points as the Cougars pulled away late to beat the visiting Waves.

Freshman reserve guard Que Johnson also finished with a season-high of 14 points for Washington State (5-4). Jordan Railey added 10 points and three blocks for the Cougars.

Jeremy Major shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range and scored 17 points to lead Pepperdine (6-5). Stacy Davis was the other player in double figures for the Waves, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Cougars scored the game’s first 10 points, took back a double-digit lead later in the half on Johnson’s 3-pointer and didn’t give it up as they stretched their advantage to 41-26 at the half. Railey and fellow Washington State post player D.J. Shelton picked up their third fouls in first four minutes of second half and that seemed to give the Waves some momentum as they quickly trimmed an 18-point deficit back to 10.

Pepperdine got as close as 64-57 on a 3-pointer by Major with 6:43 remaining, but Woolridge scored four straight points in a 6-0 run to put the Waves back behind by double figures. Pepperdine committed 12 turnovers in the first half before finishing with 15.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DaVonte Lacy came in averaging 21.4 points for Washington State but was held to nine, ending a streak of 11 straight games in double figures. … The Cougars improved to 4-3 in the all-time series. … Pepperdine was trying to win its first four road games for the first time since the 1988-89 season.