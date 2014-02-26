Preview: Pittsburgh at Boston College

What looked like magical season for Pittsburgh has lost a bit of its luster heading into Wednesday’s ACC game at Boston College. After winning 16 of their first 17 games, the Pirates are 4-6 since, including a third straight defeat Saturday against Florida State, and will need a strong finish to lock up an NCAA Tournament berth prior to the start of the ACC tournament. “That is a secondary issue,” coach Jamie Dixon told the media about his team’s postseason possibilities. “I am more worried about the next game. We know what we are here to do, make the NCAA tournament. We have put ourselves in a pretty good position, now we have lost three in a row. You can only take so many losses.”

The Eagles had to know early on that this season would not end with a postseason berth, and yet they have proved capable of beating any team as evidenced by last week’s shocking victory over No. 1 Syracuse. What followed the upset win was predictable as Steve Donahue’s team shot 32.6 percent and committed 10 turnovers while scoring a season-low 42 points in a loss at Miami. “It’s obviously been a crazy frustrating year in a lot of way,” Donahue told the media after the Miami loss. “The guys have done everything they can. We’ve been in a ton of games. We’ve played good basketball for the most part, but our record doesn’t indicate that.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-7, 8-6 ACC): Based on the way his team practiced leading up to the Florida State game, Dixon expected his team to play much better that it did. The Panthers shot 37 percent from the field and weren’t much better from the foul line, where they made 18-of-28 compared to 27-of-31 by Florida State. “Not what I expected based on our practices this week,” Dixon told reporters. “I was excited about how we worked and how we played, but we didn’t play the way we practiced. I don’t know what it is. We have got to play better. I believe we are a better than this. We need to play through some things. We have got work to do.”

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-20, 3-11 ACC): One of the bright spots for the Eagles this season is the play of Olivier Hanlan, who is seven points shy from becoming the third Boston College player to surpass 1,000 points as a sophomore, joining Troy Bell (1999-01) and Craig Smith (2002-04). But after putting up 20 points and making four 3-pointers in the win over Syracuse, the guard had one of his worst games of the season against the Hurricanes, making 2-of-7 field goals and scoring 11 points. Overall, he is putting up 18 points per game, up from 15.4 as a freshman.

TIP-INS

1. Lamar Patterson leads the Panthers at 17.2 points per game, but Talib Zanna (12.2 points, 8.1 rebounds) is the only starter shooting better than 47 percent at 54.9.

2. Ryan Anderson (14.3) is the only other player averaging double figures for the Eagles, who are 23-37 the last two years.

3. Thanks to six straight wins over the Eagles, the Panthers lead the series 29-17 with the last meeting coming in 2005.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 70, Boston College 54