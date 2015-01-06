Preview: Pittsburgh at Boston College

Boston College hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday in an ACC matchup involving teams which lost decisively in their conference openers Saturday - the Eagles against No. 2 Duke 85-62 and the Panthers versus North Carolina State 68-50. Pitt’s six-game winning streak was halted after suffering its largest margin of defeat this season, and while coach Jamie Dixon told reporters “everybody has a game or two where they don’t play well and I hope this is ours ...,” he put his finger on the biggest problem. “Defense has to be there, every game, every play, and that has to be a constant,” he said. “It seemed to fade as this game went on. ...”

The Panthers’ first order of business will be figuring out how to slow down BC junior guard Olivier Hanlan, who scored 22 points against Duke and is seventh in the ACC at 16 per game. “I’m best at scoring and being aggressive on offense,’’ Hanlan told reporters after shooting 8-of-16 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line Saturday. “So I’m just going to do a lot more of that in the conference schedule.’’ Pitt counters with 6-9 sophomore forward Michael Young, who averages 13.6 points and eight rebounds - ninth in the ACC - while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor, but must deal with Eagles 7-1 center Dennis Clifford.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), NESN (Boston), ACC Regional Sports Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (10-4, 0-1 ACC): The Panthers permitted N.C. State guards Trevor Lacey and Ralston Turner to score a combined 35 points and cannot allow that sort of success against Hanlan and senior forward Aaron Brown (15.7 points per game). “It starts at the defensive end,” sophomore forward Jamel Artis (9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds) told reporters. “We’ll practice hard, preach on it. If our guards don’t play defense. ...” James Robinson (11.3 points, 4.9 assists), a junior guard, runs the show on offense while sophomores Chris Jones (8.9 points) and Josh Newkirk (7.5) and senior Cameron Wright (8.1) provide scoring balance.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-5, 0-1): Clifford (8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds per contest), who missed all but two games last season with a knee injury, recorded eight points and five rebounds against Duke before fouling out. “He played very physical and he was making (Duke star freshman Jahlil) Okafor guard,’’ coach Jim Christian told reporters about Clifford, who played only 17 minutes. Brown, who was held to 11 points and was 5-for-13 from the field Saturday, is BC’s second-leading scorer while 6-6 senior guard Patrick Heckmann (7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals) also is a key contributor.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers are 0-3 in true road games and 0-4 when allowing their opponent to shoot 50 percent or better this season.

2. The Eagles are 6-1 at home, including a 69-60 victory over former Big East rival Providence and a 75-71 loss to USC.

3. Pitt has won seven straight meetings, including 66-59 on the road last season in the first encounter since 2005 - when both were members of the Big East.

PREDICTION: Boston College 68, Pittsburgh 67