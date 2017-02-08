Pittsburgh plays Wednesday at Boston College in a matchup of two teams who have struggled against the ACC this season, combining to win just three league games and entering the matchup having dropped a combined 15 games in a row. Wednesday’s contest provides both teams a chance for a rare conference victory, as the Panthers look to snap an eight-game skid and the Eagles seek to end a seven-game slide.

Boston College’s shot at its first victory since Jan. 11 hinges on containing Pittsburgh’s powerful scoring duo of Jamel Artis and Michael Young. The only two players in the ACC averaging more than 20 points per game, Artis (20.7) and Young (20.4) have combined to account for 53.9 percent of the Panthers’ scoring output. The Eagles have their own high-octane scoring threat in Jerome Robinson, who is fourth in the ACC in scoring (19.4) and fifth in steals (1.7). Both teams have had problems slowing opposing offenses, with Pittsburgh ranking 14th in the ACC in defending opponents' field-goal attempts and the Eagles 15th and last.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-11, 1-9 ACC): Young seems to have worked through a shooting slump, going 17-of-28 in losses to Duke and North Carolina after shooting just 5-of-25 in defeats to Clemson and Louisville. Artis is seventh in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 41 percent and seventh in the league in overall shooting (49.4 percent). The Panthers wrap up a three-game road swing during which they lost to the Blue Devils and Tar Heels by a combined 10 points.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-15, 2-9 ACC): Robinson does not hesitate to shoot, leading the conference in field-goal attempts and makes while starting the week ranked 56th in the nation in scoring. The Eagles fell by 23 points Saturday to Louisville but had lost their previous four games by a total of 20 points. Freshman guard Ky Bowman scored a team-best 18 points against the Cardinals and is averaging 19.2 points during his past five games.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College G Jordan Chatman is 15-of-22 from 3-point range in his past three games, and has made his last 13 free-throw attempts.

2. Pittsburgh hit 24-of-37 attempts (64.8 percent) from 2-point range against Duke, but made only 2-of-14 3-point attempts.

3. Young is 11th on Pittsburgh’s all-time scoring list, and Artis is 15th.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 76, Boston College 72