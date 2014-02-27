Pittsburgh 66, Boston College 59: Talib Zanna was 7-of-10 from the field and scored 21 points to lead the visiting Panthers to an ACC victory over the Eagles.

Lamar Patterson drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Cameron Wright tacked on 14 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (21-7, 9-6 ACC). Zannna also made 7-of-8 from the foul line and Jamel Artis chipped in with seven points.

Olivier Hanlan notched 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and also had three assists and three steals for the Eagles (7-21, 3-12). Patrick Heckmann was 5-of-6 and made three 3-pointers for 15 points and Ryan Anderson added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.

After briefly falling behind 40-26 at the start of the second half, the Eagles found some rhythm and closed to with five points behind a three-point play and a dunk from Anderson and a 3-pointer from Heckmann and later got within four on two occasions, but would not get any closer. The Panthers’ lead grew to eight as Zanna scored six straight points, including four on free throws, and Josh Newkirk made a layup with 3:56 remaining.

Pittsburgh locked up the win when Zanna and Newkirk each hit a free throw in the final minute and the Eagles missed their final three shots. An early timeout was all Pittsburgh needed to turn a 7-2 deficit into a 23-11 advantage as Patterson hit a pair of 3-pointers and the Panthers later doubled up the Eagles at 30-15 en route to a 35-26 lead at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zanna had nine points and Patterson and Wright eight apiece, but Hanlan led all scorers with 14 in the first half for the Eagles, who came up with just seven rebounds against 16 for the Panthers. ... The 20-point game was the 10th of the season for Hanlan. ... The Panthers shot 50 percent from the field (23-of-46) and beyond the arc (5-of-10) while making 15-of-19 from the line.