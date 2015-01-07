(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Dimitri in graph 3)

Pittsburgh 61, Boston College 60 (OT): Josh Newkirk scored 15 points, including the winning basket with 5.9 seconds left, and added seven assists as the visiting Panthers erased a nine-point deficit late in regulation to defeat the Eagles for the eighth straight time.

Michael Young recorded 15 points and six rebounds for Pitt (11-4, 1-1 ACC), which won its first true road game in four tries. Shelton Jeter added 11 points - including four in the final minute of regulation - and eight rebounds, while James Robinson contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Panthers.

Olivier Hanlan registered 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for BC (7-6, 0-2), which lost for the third time in four games. Aaron Brown scored 11 points, and Dimitri Batten added nine before fouling out early in overtime as the Eagles opened conference play with two losses for the second consecutive season.

BC led 49-40 with a little less than four minutes left before Pitt finished regulation on a 13-4 run, capped by Jeter’s four straight points in the final minute and Newkirk’s steal and bucket with 31.2 seconds remaining. The Eagles had two chances to win late in regulation, but Patrick Heckmann couldn’t convert a drive along the baseline while being hounded by Young, and 7-0 Dennis Clifford’s bid from close range following an offensive rebound glanced off the rim at the buzzer.

BC led 60-55 after Heckmann’s 3-pointer midway through overtime before buckets by Newkirk and Jeter cut the deficit to 60-59 with 45.2 seconds to play. The Eagles turned it over on the ensuing possession, and Pitt called a timeout with 11.8 seconds left to set the stage for Newkirk, who drove to the basket and lofted a layup over the outstretched arm of Clifford before the Panthers survived when Heckmann missed right at the rim with .3 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clifford grabbed eight rebounds while finishing with two points on 1-for-6 shooting. ... Pitt coach Jamie Dixon won his 299th career game. ...

This was the second meeting since 2005, when both were members of the Big East after Pittsburgh prevailed 66-59 last season - its first in the ACC.