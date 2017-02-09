EditorsNote: fixes headline

Young scores 30 as Pittsburgh tips Boston College

Michael Young matched his career high with 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds, helping Pittsburgh snap a nine-game losing streak with an 83-72 road victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Pitt's win, coming off narrow losses at No. 12 North Carolina and No. 21 at Duke, was the Panthers' first since an 88-76 overtime upset of then-No. 11 Virginia Jan. 4.

Boston College (9-16, 2-10 ACC) lost its eighth straight and its 10th in the last 11 games.

The Panthers (13-11, 2-9) trailed by nine points in the first half but then went on a 25-8 run bridging the halves and put the game away by shooting 68 percent from the floor in the second half.

Young, coming off a 24-point game in the loss at Duke, was 11 of 19 from the floor and has scored 73 points in the last three games. He also blocked two shots and had two assists.

Sheldon Jeter scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Chris Jones had 14 points, with the help of going 8-for-9 from the foul line.

Pitt was 24 of 29 from the line, while BC, a poor free throw shooting team all season, was just 8 of 14.

Jerome Robinson led the Eagles with 22 points, 18 in the second half, while Ky Bowman had 16 and six assists and Mo Jeffers a season-high 14 points.

Pitt's Jamel Artis, the team's leading scorer coming in, turned his right ankle on the first play of the game, left, returned and played just six minutes in the half. But he played 17 minutes in the second half.

It was Pitt's 11th straight win and the 15th in the last 16 tries against former Big East foe BC, which hasn't beaten Pitt since the championship game of the 2001 Big East Tournament.