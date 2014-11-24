Preview: Pittsburgh at Chaminade

Chris Jones, Michael Young and Jamel Artis didn’t get a chance to contribute much last season, but the Pittsburgh sophomores are being asked to play big roles heading into the Maui Invitational on Monday against host Chaminade. All three have moved into the starting lineup after averaging single digits in scoring last season. Young and Jones have each produced career highs this season, while Artis reached double figures in the first two games before going scoreless in Friday’s loss at Hawaii.

Jones is a 6-6 forward who averaged 2.4 points last season and never reached double figures but is averaging 11.7 points so far this year, including a career-high 19 in the loss to Hawaii. Young averaged six points and 4.1 rebounds with five games in double figures a year ago, but the 6-9 forward put together a career-high 20-point effort in a win against Stamford last week. Young is the only returning starter for the Panthers after Cameron Wright suffered a broken foot in late summer and Durand Johnson was suspended for the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-1): Josh Newkirk will be counted on heavily to give the Panthers some spark off the bench. His specialty is the 3-point shot and he should find the 2,400-seat Lahaina Civic Center to his liking. Seven times he was perfect from beyond the 3-point arc last season, including a 5-for-5 performance against North Carolina State in March, and made his only try in the season opener against Niagara.

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-0): The Silverswords are led by a pair of 6-7 sophomore guards who can hurt teams in different ways. Kiran Shastri made a school record 93 3-pointers last season while shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. Kuany Kuany produced eight double-doubles last season and is coming off his first this year, producing 16 points and 11 rebounds in Monday’s win against Saint Katherine.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon is familiar with the Hawaiian Islands, having spent two stints in the 1990s as an assistant at Hawaii.

2. Wright, the team’s third-leading scorer last season, remains out until around Christmas with a broken foot, and Johnson, the fourth-leading scorer last season, remains suspended but was allowed to accompany the team on the trip to Hawaii.

3. Pittsburgh has won 156 of its last 170 non-conference games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 84, Chaminade 61