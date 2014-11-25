(Updated: UPDATES opponent in graph 2 ADDS opponent in graph 3 CORRECTS “52-16” to “51-17” and “28-5” to “27-5” in graph 2 DELETES extra word “forward” in graph 2 CORRECTS “timeout” to “time out” in graph 5 CORRECTS percentages in note 2)

Pittsburgh 81, Chaminade 68: Michael Young produced career highs of 27 points and 15 rebounds as the Panthers took their opening game at the Maui Invitational.

Young teamed with fellow 6-9 forward Derrick Randall to help Pittsburgh (3-1) to a 51-17 rebounding edge, including 27-5 on the offensive end. Randall, who reached double figures in rebounding just one other time in his four-year career, finished with a tournament-record 21 boards for the Panthers, who will play No. 15 San Diego State in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Kuany Kuany and Kevin Hu scored 12 points apiece to lead the Silverswords (2-1). Frankie Eteuati added 11 points, Lee Bailey finished with 11 points and nine assists and Michael Louder contributed 10 points off the bench for Chaminade, which meets BYU in Tuesday’s consolation round.

Young grabbed an offensive rebound on the first possession of the game and laid it back in as both sides traded baskets the first 10 minutes. His tip-in with 1:25 left in the first half gave the Panthers their first-double digit advantage at 39-29 and they eventually took an 11-point edge into the locker room after outrebounding the Silverswords 33-8.

Pittsburgh quickly extended the lead to 17 in the second half but called time out after Hu’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 11 with 14:04 left. The Silverswords continued to stick around, even pulling within 10 on two occasions, but they couldn’t claw no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randall had 13 rebounds in the first half and Young had 10, both already establishing career highs. … The Panthers grabbed 83 percent of Chaminade’s missed shots in the first half and 82 percent of their own. … Chaminade dropped to 7-82 all-time in the tournament.