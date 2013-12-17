Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati just suffered a crushing loss to a bitter rival that gave it back-to-back setbacks following a 7-0 start. The Bearcats can get rid of some of those sour feelings by knocking off a former Big East rival when they face Pittsburgh on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Panthers are about to begin their inaugural season in the ACC and have yet to suffer a loss while displaying an efficient offense.

Pittsburgh is averaging 82.6 points on 49.5 percent shooting and is giving heavy minutes to nine different players. The Bearcats are on the opposite end, running most of their offense through Sean Kilpatrick. The senior guard was the focal point last season as well and clearly dropped off as the season went along; defenses began limiting his drive-and-kick opportunities, including a 62-52 home loss to the Panthers on Feb. 9 in which he struggled to 5-of-15 from the field.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (10-0): The Panthers are down to three non-conference games left before their first ACC challenge at North Carolina State on Jan. 4 and are tuning up by hammering most of their opponents. Pittsburgh owns an average margin of victory of 21 points and has only once allowed a team within single digits - a 78-69 triumph over Penn State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Panthers had not allowed an opponent to reach 70 points until Saturday, when they earned a 91-73 win over Youngstown State. “We’re always looking for things to improve on and right now we don’t defend well with a big lead,” coach Jamie Dixon said.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-2): Kilpatrick had 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting and Shaquille Thomas went for 13 on 5-of-8 but the rest of the Bearcats combined for 17 points on 5-of-25 from the floor in a 64-47 loss to bitter rival Xavier on Saturday. That loss exposed some things that could be a problem against a disciplined team like Pittsburgh. “We’re not tough enough on the defensive end,” coach Mick Cronin told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re not tough enough to get the ball to the open man when teams are doing whatever they’re doing to us defensively. Really anything that involves toughness right now is a problem for our team.”

TIP-INS

1. The series is tied at 9-9 but Pittsburgh has taken six of the last eight, including the lone meeting at Madison Square Garden in the 2008 Big East tournament.

2. The Bearcats are holding opponents to an average of 58 points - tops among American Athletic Conference schools.

3. The Panthers are off to their eighth 10-0 start in 11 seasons under Dixon.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 68, Cincinnati 62