Cincinnati 44, Pittsburgh 43
December 18, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Cincinnati 44, Pittsburgh 43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cincinnati 44, Pittsburgh 43: Titus Rubles grabbed an offensive rebound and knocked it back in with 4.2 seconds left to lift the Bearcats over the Panthers in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Justin Jackson collected 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Cincinnati (8-2), which finished with 14 offensive rebounds. Leading scorer Sean Kilpatrick was held to nine points on 4-of-13 shooting in the defensive battle.

Talib Zanna scored 12 points and Lamar Patterson added 11 as Pittsburgh (10-1) suffered its first loss. The Panthers went the final nine minutes of the first half without a field goal and endured a drought of nearly 14 minutes after the break.

Pittsburgh went up by as much as 30-25 just over five minutes into the second half but failed to make a field goal over the next 13:45 as the Bearcats regained the lead. Cincinnati earned a two-point edge on Kilpatrick’s layup with 3:55 to play and matched its biggest lead of the half on his jumper that made it 42-39 45 seconds later.

Zanna hit a pair of free throws and the Panthers forced a turnover which led to Cameron Wright’s transition layup that snapped the field-goal drought and put Pittsburgh on top 43-42 with 1:09 remaining. Patterson missed a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left to leave the door open, and Rubles put Kilpatrick’s miss back up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers entered the night averaging 82.6 points on 49.5 percent shooting. … Cincinnati gained a 10-9 edge in the all-time series, which was an annual event until this season as both teams exited the Big East. … Kilpatrick scored in double figures in each of Cincinnati’s first nine games.

