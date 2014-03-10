Pittsburgh 83, Clemson 78 (OT): Josh Newkirk’s steal and jumper forced overtime and Lamar Patterson scored 30 points as the visiting Panthers stunned the Tigers.

Patterson went 5-of-9 from 3-point range, including one in the final seconds of regulation, and Cameron Wright scored eight of his 16 points in overtime for Pittsburgh (23-8, 11-7 ACC). Talib Zanna collected 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers picked up their third win in four games to close out the regular season.

K.J. McDaniels scored 24 points and Jaron Blossomgame added 14 as Clemson (19-11, 10-8) closed out the regular season one game behind Pittsburgh in the standings. Rod Hall and Jordan Roper scored 12 points apiece for the Tigers.

Clemson led by as many as 11 points in the first half before settling for a 38-29 lead at the break. Roper’s 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes left gave the Tigers a 48-38 lead before Pittsburgh ripped off a 10-1 spurt to get back into the game.

The Panthers trailed 67-62 with three seconds left before Patterson buried a 3-pointer and Newkirk stole the ball and nailed a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime. Patterson began the extra period with a 3-pointer and Wright scored on the next two possessions and Pittsburgh held off a charge in the final minute by knocking down 6-of-6 at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers locked up fifth place in the ACC. … The Tigers had a three-game home winning streak come to an end despite posting their highest scoring total in ACC play. … Clemson went 15-of-20 at the free-throw line but two of the misses came in the final 45 seconds of regulation.