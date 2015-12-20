Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Davidson

Although his first trip to Madison Square Garden wasn’t successful, Pittsburgh’s Michael Young is looking forward to his second. That opportunity comes Sunday when the Panthers play Davidson in the featured game of the Gotham Classic played at the historical New York City arena.

“My first time playing there was really fun,” Young said about a 44-43 loss to Cincinnati two years ago in the Jimmy V Classic. “I think I was in kind of (amazement), thinking about all the great players who have played there and watching some of the present players — like Kobe (Bryant), Lebron (James) and Carmelo (Anthony). Young, who averages 17.4 points, eight rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 60 percent from the floor, has played like the NBA stars he mentioned and will certainly be the focal point of the Davidson defense. The Wildcats have a star of their own in Jack Gibbs, who is second in the country in scoring at 25.3 points per game for an offense that pours in 86.1 points per game - tied for 12th in the country - and averages the third-fewest turnovers (9.3).

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (8-1): The Panthers are coming off a 72-62 win over Morehead State last Sunday behind 22 points from Jamel Artis and 20 from Young. Pitt has scored 90 or more points in a game four times, ranks 24th in the nation in scoring at 85.3 points and sixth in free-throw percentage at 78.2 percent. According to KenPom.com, an advanced analytics web site, Young leads the county in offense rating (132.4) - a metric that measures points per 100 possessions.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (7-1): Coming off an 87-54 win over Western Carolina, the Wildcats are off to a 7-1 start for the second straight season. Gibbs, a 6-0 junior guard, also averages 4.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds and shoots 54 percent from the floor. Guards Brian Sullivan (17.6 points per game) and Jordan Barham (13.5) along with 6-7 forward Peyton Aldridge (14.6) also score in double figures while Sullivan leads the teams in 3-pointers (33) and assists (34).

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers are 45-45 all-time at Madison Square Garden, including a 22-15 mark under coach Jamie Dixon. Davidson is 5-3 all-time at MSG.

2. Pitt leads the all-time series 3-2 but the schools haven’t met since 1974.

3. Jason Richards, Davidson’s all-time assist leader and the point guard for the 2008 Elite Eight squad, is an assistant coach for Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Davidson 89, Pittsburgh 84