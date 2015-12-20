Pittsburgh 94, Davidson 69

Pittsburgh used a 27-9 run at the first half’s end to take control and never let up in the second half of a 94-69 rout of Davidson Sunday in the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Panthers (9-1) trailed 29-23 with 8:27 left in the half after a free throw by Wildcats guard Jack Gibbs, but overwhelmed Davidson (7-2) for the day’s remainder behind a mixture of crisp offensive execution, accurate shooting and tough defense.

Four players reached double figures for Pittsburgh, led by 24 points from forward Michael Young. Guard James Robinson added 13, while forward Chris Jones and guard Sterling Smith each tallied 12 points.

Gibbs scored 19 points for the Wildcats, six under his per-game average, and made only 7-of-19 shots. Forward Peyton Aldridge also tallied 19 for Davidson, which made only 35.3 percent of its field goal attempts and only 6-of-29 on 3-pointers.

The Panthers canned 55.4 percent of their field goals, including an impressive 9-of-19 on 3-pointers. Pittsburgh also dominated on the glass, outboarding the Wildcats 48-28.

A 13-5 spurt to start the second half gave the Panthers their first 20-point lead before the half’s first TV timeout.