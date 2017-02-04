With a critical stretch of games approaching, No. 21 Duke will have coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline when it hosts Pittsburgh in an ACC matchup on Saturday. The Blue Devils are beginning a three-game homestand that will include visits by North Carolina and Clemson next week, but they first will have to contend with the struggling Panthers, who have dropped seven straight.

The Blue Devils went 4-3 during Krzyzewski’s leave of absence following back surgery, but they’ve won two straight since he reportedly called a team meeting at his home and banned players from wearing team apparel until their performance improved. “I got a chance to watch a lot of tape,” Krzyzewski told the Washington Post. “I felt like I was one of the assistants, the lead scout.” He has to be more pleased with what he has seen over the last two games, as Duke followed an 85-83 win at Wake Forest with an 84-74 victory at Notre Dame to move back above .500 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has been much-improved in its last two contests, dropping a tight 67-60 decision to Clemson and sustaining a heartbreaking 80-78 loss at North Carolina after being embarrassed by 55 points at home by Louisville on Jan. 24.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-10, 1-8 ACC): The Panthers boast the ACC’s top two scorers in Jamel Artis (20.9 points) and Michael Young (20.3, 7.3 rebounds). Cameron Johnson (12.2 points) is the team's third scoring option and matched his career high with 24 points against the Tar Heels, but Pittsburgh has trouble making stops at the other end. The Panthers make an ACC-best 9.3 3-pointers a game, but they also give up 9.4 per contest.

ABOUT DUKE (17-5, 5-4): The Blue Devils have plenty of star power, but they still haven’t lived up to their full potential and the hype of a preseason No. 1 ranking. Luke Kennard (20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Amile Jefferson (11.9, 9.3) have been the team’s most consistent contributors, though Grayson Allen (15.6, 4.5, 3.9 assists) has stabilized things at the offensive end since taking over primary point guard duties. Freshman Jayson Tatum (16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds) has emerged as an impact post player after missing the first eight games of the season due to injury.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh has not lost eight straight games since the 2011-12 season.

2. A win by the Blue Devils would be Krzyzewski’s 500th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

3. Duke is 13-0 when committing fewer turnovers than the opposition.

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Pittsburgh 73