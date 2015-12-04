Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Duquesne

Three days after a second-half rally fell short against undefeated and 11th-ranked Purdue, Pittsburgh will try to pick up the pieces against city rival and upstart Duquesne on Friday in the annual City Game at CONSOL Energy Center. The City Game is technically a neutral-site game with the Dukes designated the home team this season.

Pittsburgh came back from a 17-point first-half deficit before dropping a 72-59 decision to the Boilermakers – just the fifth loss in 126 non-conference games at the Peterson Events Center. ”We got a lead with 12 minutes left, you’ve got to finish it,'’ coach Jamie Dixon said after the game. '‘It’s your home court. We’ve got to finish it.’’ Duquesne, which is off to its best start since 2007-08, is coming off a 91-77 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday behind 18 points apiece from Micah Mason and reserve Eric James. The Panthers hold a 52-31 advantage in the all-time series that dates to 1932 and has been played every year for the last 46 seasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-1): Point guard James Robinson scored 17 points against Purdue and forward Michael Young added 16 and 12 rebounds, but the Panthers shot a season-low 35.1 percent from the floor. Young is in the midst of a spectacular junior season, averaging 17.6 points on 61 percent shooting, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 27 minutes. Pittsburgh connected on just 4-of-19 from the arc against Purdue after draining 20-of-37 in its previous two contests.

ABOUT DUQUESNE (6-1): The Dukes are led by the senior backcourt of Mason (16.9 points, 5.4 assists) and Derrick Colter (team-best marks of 19.9 points, 85.7 percent from the foul line). Mason led the nation in 3-point shooting two years ago (56 percent), is a career 49 percent 3-point shooter and 12-of-21 in his past three games. Darius Lewis (3.5 points), a 6-11 center, and 6-8 forward L.G. Gill (6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds) will battle Young and the other Pittsburgh bigs up front.

TIP-INS

1. Young joins Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine (20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists) as the lone players in Power 5 conferences to average at least 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

2. Pittsburgh got a career-high 23 points and five assists from Robinson in last season’s 76-62 victory, the Panthers’ 14th consecutive win in the series.

3. Duquesne is 6-24 against the ACC, including a 1-6 mark at neutral sites, and its last win was in 2006.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 70