(Updated: CORRECTION: Changed “25-15” in first sentence of GAME NOTEBOOK to “51-31”. Minor editing throughout.)

Pittsburgh 84, Duquesne 67: Cameron Wright scored a career-high 20 points to lead the unbeaten Panthers past the Dukes in the 82nd annual City Game at the CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh.

Lamar Patterson had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Pittsburgh (7-0), which pulled away in the second half despite shooting 18.8 percent beyond the arc. Talib Zanna tallied 13 points and Durand Johnson added 11 off the bench.

Ovie Soko led Duquesne (2-3) with 17 points, going 11-of-20 from the foul line. Jeremiah Jones added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds while Derrick Colter finished with 12 points.

The Dukes came out of the intermission with three straight 3-pointers to take a brief three-point lead, but Pittsburgh went on a 15-1 run to establish a 56-45 advantage with 12:39 remaining as Wright scored 11 of his points after the break. The 11-point margin proved to be too much for Duquesne, which shot 32 percent over the final 20 minutes.

The Panthers rolled to a 14-3 lead to start the game, but the Dukes answered with an 18-5 run to pull ahead as the teams battled for control early. Pittsburgh took a 32-30 lead at intermission behind Zanna’s 12 points in its lowest-scoring opening half of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh improved to 51-31 in the City Game series with its 13th straight win over Duquesne. ... The Panthers outrebounded the Dukes 45-31. ... Duquesne became the second team to score more than 58 points against Pittsburgh.