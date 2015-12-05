Pittsburgh 96, Duquesne 75

Led by the formidable tandem of Justin Robinson and Michael Young, Pittsburgh used a blistering start to defeat cross-town rival Duquesne 96-75 on Friday.

Robinson, a senior guard, paved the way with 18 points, including 14 with four three-pointers in the decisive first half. He also chipped in eight assists with no turnovers.

Young, the Panthers’ leading scorer, had 20 points, 11 boards, and four assists. Robinson and Young were two of five Panthers to score in double figures.

Pittsburgh (4-1) torched the Dukes (6-1) right from the opening tap, jumping out to a 28-12 lead. The Panthers carried a 57-30 lead into halftime.

Sophomore guard Eric James posted a career-high 21 points while guard Derrick Colter contributed 15 for Duquesne.

The victory gives Pitt a 53-31 lead in the series which is annual rivalry dubbed the “City Game.”