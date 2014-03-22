Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Florida

Florida and Pittsburgh seemingly swapped places in their NCAA tournament openers as the top-seeded Gators struggled while the ninth-seeded Panthers dominated. Florida, which meets Pittsburgh in third-round South regional action Saturday in Orlando, Fla., was tied with No. 16 seed Albany with 14:32 remaining Thursday before pulling away. “It was good enough to win. Is it good enough to (beat) Pittsburgh? Probably not,” Gators coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the 67-55 win.

Although Florida extended its school-record winning streak to 27 games, the Gators face an uphill battle to fulfill their national championship aspirations as none of the previous 20 No. 1 seeds that won their opening game by 12 points or fewer went on to win it all. Pittsburgh committed a season-low three turnovers, led by 28 at halftime and got plenty of rest for its regulars while coasting to a 77-48 win over Colorado – its largest margin of victory in a NCAA tournament game. The 29-point difference set a tournament record for the biggest margin of victory in a game between No. 8 and 9 seeds.

TV: 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (26-9): The Panthers have won six of eight and part of that turnaround can be attributed to their recent offensive efficiency and senior forward Talib Zanna, who is averaging 16 points and shooting 67.6 percent from the field over that stretch. Pittsburgh has shot at least 50 percent six times in that time frame and scored 77 or more points in each of its last five victories. The Panthers tied a season high with 24 points off 17 Colorado turnovers and improved to 23-1 when scoring more than 10 points off miscues.

ABOUT FLORIDA (33-2): While Donovan stated in a postgame interview that he was “baffled” by his team, he witnessed his Gators controlling the paint, where Florida outscored Albany by 26 points and made as many field goals as the Great Danes attempted (19). Another bright spot was freshman guard Kasey Hill, who played through a right turf toe injury he suffered in practice Wednesday to score all 10 of his points in the second half. ”He was really important. I don’t know what would have happened if he didn’t come out and play like that,” guard Scottie Wilbekin told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Florida is seeking its fourth straight visit to the Sweet 16 while Pittsburgh eyes its first trip to the regional semifinals since 2009.

2. The Gators have limited their last four opponents to a combined 10-of-50 from beyond the arc.

3. The Panthers’ three turnovers Thursday set a school record for the fewest committed in a NCAA tournament game, breaking the old mark of seven against Pepperdine in 1982.

PREDICTION: Florida 65, Pittsburgh 63