Preview: Pittsburgh at Florida State

With seeding for next week’s ACC Tournament on the line, Florida State hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Seminoles could finish as high as ninth in the conference standings with a win, while Pittsburgh has a chance to pull into a tie for sixth. After Florida State suffered its third straight loss, coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters, “You learn more when you’re dealing with adversity than you do any other time.”

The Panthers are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss of their own, following back-to-back setbacks against Wake Forest and Miami (Fla.) that came by a total of seven points. Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon sees his team lacking on one side of the ball in particular, as they appear headed toward missing the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in 14 seasons. “Defensively, we’re just not where we need to be,” Dixon told reporters.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (19-12, 8-9 ACC): The Panthers have enjoyed three straight 20-point efforts from forward Michael Young, who is tied with frontcourt partner Jamel Artis as the team’s leading scorers -- each averaging 13.7 points. Young’s 7.4 rebounds per game are also a team-best, while Artis ranks second, averaging six boards per game. With a win, Pittsburgh will finish as either the eighth or ninth seed for the conference tournament and ninth or 10th with a loss, with the final outcome contingent upon Clemson’s result against No. 11 Notre Dame.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-15, 7-10): Throughout what has been an up-and-down season, Hamilton has tried to remain positive for his young team and as the regular season comes to a close, that optimism continues. “I think we’re going to be a better basketball team as we move into the remainder of the season and next year,” Hamilton told reporters. “As for this year, I think our attitude is good.” Freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes is the Seminoles’ leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points to go with a team-best 4.4 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Young totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-64 home win over Florida State on Jan. 14, giving Pittsburgh its sixth win in the last seven meetings with the Seminoles.

2. Hamilton is two wins shy of pulling even with J.K. Kennedy as Florida State’s all-time winningest coach.

3. With a victory, the Panthers will eclipse 20 wins for the 14th consecutive season.

PREDICTION: Piitsburgh 71, Florida State 66