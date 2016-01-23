Preview: Pittsburgh at Florida State

Two ACC rivals looking to reestablish momentum following recent stumbles will clash on Saturday when No. 20 Pittsburgh visits Florida State. Pittsburgh rolled off 10 straight wins before losing to then-No. 20 Louisville on Jan. 14 and beat Boston College before falling to North Carolina State on Tuesday.

Panthers coach Jamie Dixon knows his team is up against it in its third season of ACC play, following 21 seasons as part of the Big East. “This league is what we said it was going to be,” Dixon told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You can see it all coming together, in terms of the strength, top to bottom.” After dropping the first three games of their conference schedule, the Seminoles had won back-to-back decisions -- including a 69-62 victory over then-No. 11 Virginia -- before Wednesday’s 84-65 dismantling at the hands of current No. 16 Louisville. “You learn from this,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. “Hopefully, this will motivate us to go back and get on another winning streak.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-3, 4-2 ACC): The Panthers are finding out what top notch college basketball is all about in the ACC. “I think (this conference) has become the toughest in the country,” Dixon told reporters. “There is no team that is going to go through this league [undefeated] with the teams we’ve got.” Michael Young leads Pittsburgh in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.1 points and 6.8 boards, while Jamel Artis scores 16.1 per game.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-6, 2-4): Point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who leads the ACC averaging 5.3 assists per game, did not play against Louisville due to a coach’s decision. Hamilton has declined to comment about the sophomore’s status against Pittsburgh, other than to say he, “hasn’t made his mind up yet.” Rathan-Mayes ranks third among the Seminoles in scoring, averaging 12.1 points, trailing only freshmen Malik Beasley (17.4) and Dwayne Bacon (16.4).

TIP-INS

1. Beasley was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday after averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds and one steal while shooting 54.5 percent from the field against North Carolina State and Virginia.

2. The Panthers are 10-3 all-time against the Seminoles and Florida State has never won consecutive games in a series that dates back to 1973.

3. Bacon has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 80, Florida State 70