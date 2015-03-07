(Updated: ADDS comma after Rathan-Mayes, first sentence, fifth graph.)

Florida State 61, Pittsburgh 52: Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 19 points and dished out five assists to lead the host Seminoles past the Panthers in ACC play.

Sixth-year senior Kiel Turpin notched 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in his final regular season game for Florida State (16-15, 8-10 ACC), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Montay Brandon added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Seminoles, who can finish as high as ninth in the conference standings with the win.

Jamel Artis totaled 17 points to lead the offense for Pittsburgh (19-13, 8-10), which closed out the regular season with three straight losses. Josh Newkirk added 12 points off the bench for the Panthers, who played catch-up all day, shooting 33.3 percent from the field, including 5-of-21 from 3-point range.

Turpin kicked off Senior Day with the game’s first bucket as Florida State jumped in front early and trailed only once in the opening 20. After Chris Jones’ 3-pointer staked Pittsburgh to a 13-12 lead, Rathan-Mayes converted a layup and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to put the Seminoles back in front on the way to a 25-23 halftime advantage.

After the break, Artis pulled Pittsburgh to within 38-35 with a bucket just past the midway point of the period before a 10-4 Florida State run, led by seven points from Rathan-Mayes, stretched the Seminoles’ lead to 48-39 with just under 6 1/2 minutes to play. The Panthers made it interesting late, using a 9-2 run to pull within 56-52 with 1:34 to go but Rathan-Mayes and Boris Bojanovsky stopped the run by combining to convert 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the final minute to help Florida State secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State snapped a run of six losses in seven meetings with Pittsburgh. ... The Panthers are a win short of 20 or more for the 14th consecutive season. ... Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton is one win shy of J.K. Kennedy as Florida State’s all-time winningest coach.