Pittsburgh 74, Florida State 72

After starting the season 14-1, Pittsburgh had floundered of late -- losing two of its previous three games -- but the Panthers got back on track Saturday with a 74-72 come-from-behind win at Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Tallahassee, Fla.

Forward Jamel Artis and guard Sterling Smith each scored 16 points for Pitt (16-3, 5-2). Guard James Robinson added 14 points and five assists.

Artis broke a 67-67 tie with 26 seconds remaining with a 3-pointer that put Pitt ahead and -- following a timeout -- Florida State was called for five seconds on the ensuing inbounds play. That turned the ball back over to the Panthers, and the Seminoles fouled forward Michael Young, who sank both shots to make it 72-67 with 16.4 seconds left.

A technical foul was then called on Pitt head coach Jamie Dixon during Florida State’s next possession, but Seminoles guard Devon Bookert was unable to convert the free throw, all but sealing Florida State’s fate.

Florida State (12-7, 2-5) received 16 points and six rebounds from freshmen guard duo Malik Beasley. Fellow freshman guard Dwayne Bacon added 12 points.

Young contributed 13 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Panthers.

Florida State, meanwhile, lost for just the second time at home this season. It was the Seminoles’ second straight defeat following an embarrassing 19-point loss to Louisville on Wednesday night.

Seminoles point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes returned Saturday after missing Wednesday’s game at Louisville under still-mysterious circumstances, and he notched 14 points in the loss. Rathan-Mayes’ absence was called a “coach’s decision” and no further explanation from head coach Leonard Hamilton has been given.