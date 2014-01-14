Preview: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

The ACC traditionally has produced national championship-caliber competition, and while nobody is printing Final Four T-shirts in Pittsburgh just yet, the No. 21 Panthers to this point have looked more and more like a potential March powerhouse. But the Panthers, who bring a five-game winning streak into Tuesday’s trip to Georgia Tech, will play the rest of the season without forward Durand Johnson, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injury in his right knee Saturday. Georgia Tech dropped its first two conference games before breaking through against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets’ inconsistent play has been marked by the ups and downs of senior Trae Golden, Georgia Tech’s leading scorer who finished with 20 points (and the go-ahead 3-pointer) against the Fighting Irish after scoring 18 points combined in his first two conference contests. The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 at home this season, but face arguably their toughest home game to date against a Panthers’ squad that fell two points shy against Cincinnati of being undefeated. Lamar Patterson leads the ACC in field-goal percentage and is sixth in scoring and assists, pacing a Pittsburgh offense that averages 77.1 points per contest.

TV: 9 ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-1, 3-0 ACC): The immediate goal for the Panthers is to replace the production from Johnson, who averaged 8.8 points while ranking second on the team in made 3-pointers with 22. Patterson has scored 20 or more points in three of his past five games, and averages 17.9 points and 4.5 assists for the season while hitting 53.5 percent of his shots. The Panthers have scored 74 or more points in each of their first three ACC contests, and have surrendered 70 or more points once while not allowing more than 65 points in its past six contests.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-6, 1-2 ACC): Chris Bolden gave the Yellow Jackets a huge boost off the bench Saturday, hitting 4-of-8 from 3-point range after going 8-for-33 from long range in his first 12 games. Georgia Tech needs center Daniel Miller to build off his strong showing Saturday (10 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots), especially with forward Robert Carter Jr. out for the season with a knee injury. The Yellow Jackets have outrebounded opponents in 15 of their 16 games.

TIP-INS

1. Patterson has made 15 of the 3-pointers converted by Pittsburgh in the past seven games.

2. The Yellow Jackets are 13-for-26 from the free-throw line in their past two games, going 0-for-6 in a loss at Duke on Tuesday.

3. Georgia Tech is 5-0 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a two-game sweep of the Panthers in a 24-day span of December 1989, the last meetings between the two teams.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 71, Georgia Tech 59