Preview: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

After a signature win, Pittsburgh was hoping to ride that momentum into the ACC tournament and solidify a NCAA Tournament berth. Instead, after a setback at Virginia Tech, the Panthers find themselves in need of a few more wins to rest easy on Selection Sunday as they prepare for their ACC finale Saturday at surging Georgia Tech.

Following a dominant 76-62 home victory against Duke on Feb. 28, the Panthers were awarded a projected No. 8 seed by noted bracketologist Joe Lunardi, but their postseason hopes took a hit in Wednesday’s 65-61 loss at Virginia Tech - a club that Pitt easily disposed of earlier this season. “We were hoping to use that momentum from the Duke win, carry it over,” junior forward Michael Young told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But instead we had our highest of highs on the season and then followed it with our lowest of lows.” As for the ACC tournament, the Panthers can still finish as high as fifth but could also fall as far as 10th if they lose to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, however, will be no pushover, having had a four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in a tough 56-53 loss at Louisville.

TV: 2 p.m. ET; ESPN3, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-9, 9-8 ACC): Young scored 16 points and James Robinson had 11 against the Hokies as the Panthers whittled a 13-point second-half deficit to three but were ultimately undone by a 3-of-21 performance from the arc. Young leads the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounding (7.1), junior forward Jamel Artis is second in scoring (14.7) and tops in 3-pointers (42) while senior point guard Robinson chips in 10.4 points and 5.2 assists. The Panthers got a combined 53 points from their big three in an 89-84 triumph over the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 6 to overcome 30 points and eight 3-pointers from Tech senior guard Adam Smith.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (17-13, 7-10): Charles Mitchell scored 15 points against the Cardinals, but the Yellow Jackets shot just 37 percent with a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Smith bouncing off the rim in the waning seconds. The 6-8 Mitchell (10.4 points, 9.9 rebounds) is bidding to become the first Tech player since Alvin Jones in 2000-01 to average in double figures in points and rebounds. Senior guard Marcus George-Hunt, the only Tech player to start every game this season, leads the team at 16.8 points per game, but he was limited to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting Tuesday after averaging 23.5 points during the four-game win streak.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 5-3, but Pitt has won the last three.

2. With one regular season game and at least one ACC tournament game remaining, Georgia Tech has achieved its highest win total, both overall and in the ACC, under fifth-year coach Brian Gregory, and has its most wins overall and in the ACC since the 2009-10 season.

3. Robinson’s 131 career starts are the most among active ACC players and the most in program history.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 84, Georgia Tech 80