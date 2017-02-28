Pittsburgh travels to Georgia Tech on Tuesday in a matchup of two teams looking to snap late-season slumps and build momentum heading toward the ACC tournament. The Panthers have dropped three of their past four games after Saturday’s 85-67 home loss to North Carolina, while the Yellow Jackets have lost two in a row despite pushing Notre Dame before falling 64-60 on the road Sunday.

Pittsburgh features two of the top four scorers in the ACC in Michael Young (first at 20.2 points per game) and Jamel Artis (fourth at 19.2), but are allowing 75.6 points per contest and are 13th in the conference in opponents’ field-goal percentage (45.1 percent). “We’re not going to give up,” Artis told reporters after scoring 17 points in Saturday’s loss. “We’re going to play our heart out for these next few games.” Georgia Tech has surpassed expectations this season under first-year coach Josh Pastner, but has dropped five of eight games in February. “From where we came to where we are now, we’ve come such a far way,” Pastner told the media after the Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off a second upset of the Fighting Irish.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-14, 4-12 ACC): The Panthers come in after a difficult week during which they led Wake Forest most of the way before falling 63-59, then gave up 24 offensive rebounds against the Tar Heels. Young scored 17 points Saturday, his 28th game reaching double figures this season – tied for tops in the ACC. Sheldon Jeter leads Pittsburgh in rebounds per game (7.3) and scored a season-high 29 points Feb. 18 in a victory over Florida State.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (16-13, 7-9 ACC): Tadric Jackson scored 20 points against Notre Dame, his seventh time reaching double figures in the past nine games, and is averaging a team-best 16 points during that stretch. Ben Lammers blocked four shots Sunday and has 100 for the season, averaging 3.4 per game to rank second in the country. The Yellow Jackets are 3-13 when failing to score 70 or more points.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech freshman Josh Okogie finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and has scored 10 or more points 15 times in 16 ACC games.

2. Either Young or Artis have led the Panthers in scoring in 52 of the past 62 games (25 of 29 games this season).

3. The Yellow Jackets recorded 14 turnovers against seven assists Sunday, the first time since Feb. 4 they have finished with more turnovers than assists.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 76, Pittsburgh 72