Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech was picked to be 14th in the 15-team ACC entering the season, and some observers thought it would be challenged to win more than a couple of conference games, but the team opens the ACC tournament on Tuesday at Brooklyn, N.Y. with an outside shot to reach the NCAA Tournament. The 11th-seeded Yellow Jackets meet 14th-seeded Pittsburgh in the tournament opener after a 17-win regular season that featured three upsets of ranked teams.

Led by ACC Defensive Player of the Year Ben Lammers and Coach of the Year Josh Pastner, the Yellow Jackets enter the postseason having lost three of their last four games and likely need at least a few tournament wins to have a shot at the NCAA event. That lone victory down the stretch was a 61-52 triumph over the Panthers on Feb. 28 in Atlanta, as Pittsburgh enters the conference tournament on a four-game losing streak. The Panthers feature two of the top six scorers in the league in Michael Young (second at 19.9 points per game) and Jamel Artis (sixth at 18.4). Young and Artis were benched for the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s loss to Virginia due to a minor violation of team rules.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-16): The Panthers were sloppy in losing to Virginia, committing 14 turnovers and being outscored 27-0 on turnovers. Young and Artis have combined for 26 games of 20 or more points scored this season and account for 52.1 percent of the team's 73.5-point average. Cameron Johnson has shot 45.9 percent from 3-point range over his last 10 games, including two contests with six made 3-pointers and one with five.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (17-14): The Yellow Jackets have scored 61 points or fewer in each of their last three games - six below their season average. Lammers led the ACC and is third nationally in blocked shots per game (3.3) to go with 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. Freshman Josh Okogie leads the team in scoring at 15.5 points and averaged 17.1 on 48.1 percent shooting during conference play.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh has played 11 games against teams in the NCAA’s RPI Top 25, the highest total in the nation.

2. Georgia Tech G Tadric Jackson has scored 10 or more points in eight of his last 11 games.

3. Tuesday’s winner faces sixth-seeded Virginia on Wednesday in the second round.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62