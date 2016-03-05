Georgia Tech 63, Pittsburgh 59

ATLANTA -- Senior guard Adam Smith made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Georgia Tech to a 63-59 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Smith shot 8-for-13 from the field and was 5-for-7 on 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets (18-13, 8-10 in the ACC). He has 13 3-pointers in two games against Pitt this season.

Smith’s final 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining gave Georgia Tech a 61-57 lead and put the Yellow Jackets ahead to stay. Smith also hit two free throws with 30 seconds left to seal the victory.

Georgia Tech got 19 points and 12 rebounds from forward Nick Jacobs and 10 points and seven assists from point guard Marcus Georges-Hunt.

Pittsburgh (20-10, 9-9) was led by forward Michael Young, who was 10-for-16 from the field and scored 24 points, with seven rebounds. Sheldon Jeter scored 12 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers.

Pitt closed the first half with a 16-6 run and led 36-29, with 18 of those points coming from Young. But the Panthers were hampered by a scoreless stretch of 3:34 near the end of the game that allowed Georgia Tech to re-take the lead.