Lammers leads Georgia Tech past Pittsburgh

Center Ben Lammers scored 20 points and Georgia Tech kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 61-52 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Lammers had an emphatic dunk during Georgia Tech's 7 for 7 streak from the field to conclude the game. The junior was 8 for 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, with four rebounds, two steals and one block.

Related Coverage Preview: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (17-13, 8-9 ACC) also got 14 points and seven rebounds from freshman Josh Okogie, who played the final five minutes with four fouls.

Pittsburgh (15-15, 4-13) was led by Michael Young with 16 points and four rebounds, Cameron Johnson with 13 points and four rebounds and Jamel Artis with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The game was tied 44-44 with 6:17 left after Okogie made one of two free throws. Georgia Tech outscored the Panthers 17-8 to finish the game, with Okogie scoring eight of those points. The Yellow Jackets scored the final seven points.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, only to have Pittsburgh rally to tie the game at 15 and take a 22-20 lead on Shelton Jeter's 3-pointer with 6:14 left.

Pitt used a 13-2 run late in the half, six of those points coming from Artis, to grab a 28-22 lead. The Panthers led 28-25 at intermission.

Both teams complete the regular season Saturday. Georgia Tech plays at Syracuse and Pitt visits No. 23 Virginia.