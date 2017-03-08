Pitt tops Georgia Tech in ACC tourney to keep hope alive

NEW YORK -- No. 14 seed Pittsburgh kept its season alive with a 61-59 win over No. 11 seed Georgia Tech in Tuesday night's first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

With the loss, the Yellow Jackets' hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid may have ended as Josh Pastner's squad entered the night squarely on the bubble.

Georgia Tech's attempt at a full court press with just a second on the clock failed as it was knocked away, ending their ACC Tournament nearly before it even got started.

Pittsburgh put four players in double figures led by Michael Young who scored 17 points. Sheldon Jeter added 14 while Jamel Artis and Chris Jones put in 11 apiece. Jones connected on two 3-pointers in the second half giving the Panthers life when it looked as though their season would end.

Pittsburgh advances to face No. 6 seed Virginia in the second round on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech shot just 35 percent for the game and only have five players scored the entire night. Tadric Jackson led the way with 17 points while Quinton Stephens chipped in with 16.

Pittsburgh looked solid early as they began the game on a 13-2 run, and held Georgia Tech to just two points for the first six minutes of the first half.

Despite never leading, Georgia Tech responded and closed to within three at halftime as the Panthers took a 29-26 lead into the locker room.

Both teams shot under 40 percent in the half as Pittsburgh made 39 percent of its first-half shots, while Georgia Tech shot 37 percent. Young led the Panthers with 10 points while Jackson led the Yellow Jackets with 11.